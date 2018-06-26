F1: 5 times Verstappen Clashed with Other Drivers

Max Verstappen is surely a very talented driver but he has had some incidents which have earned him major critics

Rahul Venkat 26 Jun 2018, 17:57 IST

Max Verstappen is F1’s newest star. Son of former Dutch F1 driver, Jos Verstappen, he entered the F1 world at the age of 18 with Toro Rosso and now is in currently in his fourth season in F1 despite being only 20. He has already gone further than his father ever did, winning 4 Grands Prix and is a potential future world champion.

He is a fast starter and that has enabled him to climb up the grid even when he has had a poor qualifying session. However, the youngster has a reputation for being overly aggressive when patience is required and has been criticized by several of his fellow drivers.

Though being aggressive is a good trait and is needed to succeed in F1, the right temperament is also equally important. It can be said that currently, Verstappen does not possess that and here, we list out some instances when his nature affected others’ races:

#1 Belgium 2016

Raikkonen forced off the track

The 2016 season was a rollercoaster one for Verstappen. Daniil Kvyat’s continuous poor performances made Red Bull take the decision to demote him down to its development team, Toro Rosso and Max was promoted to the Red Bull race seat. He won his debut Red Bull race in Spain to make a triumphant start to this new chapter.

But the youthful eagerness was very evident. Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari would experience it first-hand at Spa in 2016. The pair already had a skirmish at Hungary when Verstappen indecisiveness caused Kimi’s front wing to be damaged. At Spa, Verstappen dived down the inside of Kimi at Turn 1 and caused him to go into teammate Vettel.

Later in the race, Raikkonen found himself behind Verstappen again but this time was in a position to pass the youngster. As they went down the long straight after Eau Rouge, Verstappen had a one-car gap on the inside and Raikkonen went for it only for Max to move under braking and prevent the move. He had already moved once and had violated the rules by moving again and blocking the car behind.

He did not incur a penalty though but finished outside the points in 11th place while Raikkonen finished 9th, earning 2 points for Ferrari.