F1: 7 Times James Hunt's Commentary was Mind Blowing

James Hunt Commentary. Image Source- wiki

Live Commentary has always been an integral part of all the sports and when it is a full-time action event, phenomenal commentaries are an absolute cherry on the cake. James Simon Wallis Hunt is a former British racing driver in Formula One who is famed for bagging the World Title in the year 1976 which was a nail-biting contest and one of the most famous title success in the history of the sport. The success story of this season turned out to be so amazing that it became the base for the Hollywood movie titled Rush.

James Hunt entered into the world of F1 in the year 1973 where he drove March 731 entered by the Hesketh Racing Team. He made to podium quite a few times with Hesketh which drew the attention of McLaren and hence he was signed for the same by the end of 1975 season where he finally clinched the World Title in the year 1976. He continued with the team for 2 more years before entering into the team Wolf in 1979. Following a series of races where he failed to finish, he bid goodbye to his racing career in midst of 1979 season.

However, his talent was never questioned because right after his retirement he became a part of BBC commentary team and continued to amaze us till the very end of his life. His frank and extrovert nature was great enough to take a dig at the happenings and at times it turned too brutal for the players. Here we look at 7 times when his commentary was purely savage.

#1 Hunt on René Arnoux – 1988 Australian Grand Prix

René Alexandre Arnoux is a French racing driver who drove in Formula One for 12 seasons. He couldn't bag any World title but has 7 Grand Prix victories to his credit. He was first seen at 1978 South African Grand Prix while his entry was at Australian GP in 1989.

He has always been the target of James and when he collided with Gerhard Berger at Australian Grand Prix in 1989, Hunt went too much in the flow and said "he has no business in Grand Prix races with such style of driving."

