F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - How to watch, Start time, TV coverage, Weather Forecast and Track info

Abu Dhabi hosts the final race of the 2018 Formula One season

Formula One heads to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2018 season. With the drivers' championship decided in Lewis Hamilton's favour and the constructors' championship going to the Mercedes, this race has nothing much to offer to decide the championship, unlike the 2010 season, where four drivers eyed the championship at this race.

Valtteri Bottas secured a win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2017 and would be looking to repeat the feat this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, would be looking to claim his eleventh win of the season.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Weekend?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, 25 November 2018.

The race will begin at 17:10 local time (18:40 Indian Standard Time IST).

First Free Practice will be held on 23 November 2018 at 13:00 local time (14:30 IST). FP2 will also be held on the same day at 17:00 local time (18:30 IST).

Free Practice 3 commences at 14:00 local time (15:30 IST) on 24 November 2018 while the Qualifying will start at 17:00 local time (18:30 IST) on the same day.

What TV channel is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be live Star Sports HD2 in India and users with a subscription can also stream it on hotstar.com.

What circuit is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Yas Marina Circuit will be the venue for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The drivers must complete 55 laps, totalling 305.470 km. Each lap around the Yas Marina Circuit is 5.554 km long.

Tyre choice/availability for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the red supersoft, purple ultrasoft and the pink hypersoft tyre compounds will be made available for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Wet weather and Intermediate tyres are also available for the teams in the rare case of rain at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Weather Forecast, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

According to Accuweather.com, the race day will be very warm and will receive abundant sunshine. There is no sign of rain throughout the weekend.