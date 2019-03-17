F1 Australian GP Driver Ratings: Ferrari pace is worrying

Ferrari had a race to forget in Melbourne

The 2019 Formula One season is well underway as the opening race has come to a close as Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won the Australian Grand Prix by storm.

A refreshed Finn beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton by more than 20 seconds and also recorded the fastest lap of the race (1:25.580) to score a bonus point.

Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat both Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to 2nd and 3rd to complete the podium spots.

It was certainly a day to forget for Scuderia Ferrari as they downgraded from their previous two outings in Melbourne where Vettel was able to win the last two Australian Grand Prix.

It may only be the first race of 21 but it was a worrying race pace from the expected title contenders.

Before we get carried away with Ferrari's problems, let's take a look at Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the 2019 Australian Grand Prix...

#10 Williams

Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica - 17th

Sunday's race was an emotional moment before lights out for Williams' Robert Kubica.

It was the Pole's first race in Formula One since 2010 in which not many people expected the racer to ever return to the series.

But Sunday's race was not Kubica or Williams' finest hour as the 34-year-old finished last behind his teammate, George Russell.

Not the usual position you would have seen from a younger Kubica.

Driver rating - 2/10

George Russell - 16th

It was also a memorable weekend for the young George Russell as he made his debut race in Formula One.

The Formula 2 champion spent most of last year racing at the front of the grid but it was completely the opposite on Sunday in Melbourne.

But Russell won't take it too badly as many expected Williams to struggle in the race as well as it being the Briton's first ever race in F1.

Can't complain when you've outraced your teammate.

Driver rating - 2/10

