×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 Australian GP Driver Ratings: Ferrari pace is worrying

Jamie Davies
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
623   //    17 Mar 2019, 16:37 IST

Ferrari had a race to forget in Melbourne
Ferrari had a race to forget in Melbourne

The 2019 Formula One season is well underway as the opening race has come to a close as Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won the Australian Grand Prix by storm.

A refreshed Finn beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton by more than 20 seconds and also recorded the fastest lap of the race (1:25.580) to score a bonus point.

Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat both Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to 2nd and 3rd to complete the podium spots.

It was certainly a day to forget for Scuderia Ferrari as they downgraded from their previous two outings in Melbourne where Vettel was able to win the last two Australian Grand Prix.

It may only be the first race of 21 but it was a worrying race pace from the expected title contenders.

Before we get carried away with Ferrari's problems, let's take a look at Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the 2019 Australian Grand Prix...


#10 Williams

Robert Kubica
Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica - 17th

Sunday's race was an emotional moment before lights out for Williams' Robert Kubica.

It was the Pole's first race in Formula One since 2010 in which not many people expected the racer to ever return to the series.

Advertisement

But Sunday's race was not Kubica or Williams' finest hour as the 34-year-old finished last behind his teammate, George Russell.

Not the usual position you would have seen from a younger Kubica.

Driver rating - 2/10


George Russell - 16th

It was also a memorable weekend for the young George Russell as he made his debut race in Formula One.

The Formula 2 champion spent most of last year racing at the front of the grid but it was completely the opposite on Sunday in Melbourne.

But Russell won't take it too badly as many expected Williams to struggle in the race as well as it being the Briton's first ever race in F1.

Can't complain when you've outraced your teammate.

Driver rating - 2/10


1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Sebastian Vettal Net worth 2019 F1 News
Jamie Davies
OFFICIAL
Your Formula 1 and Tennis Writer.
F1 2019, Australian GP: 5 Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1 Preview: What to expect from teams and drivers in 2019  
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Driver battles to watch in 2019
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 3 driver line-ups of 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 3 things to expect in F1 2019 Season
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Contenders for 2019 Drivers' Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from F1 Testing Week 2
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: Back to the future with points for fastest lap
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: Teams, Driver Line-Ups and everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 countries that produced champion F1 constructors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us