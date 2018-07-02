F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Driver Ratings - Amazing Alonso, Verstappen silences his critics and more

It was Verstappen and Red Bull's day in Austria

The ninth race of the 2018 Formula 1 championship season produced another twist to this unpredictable campaign.

Max Verstappen sealed his first win of the season at Red Bull's home circuit the Red Bull Ring.

Mercedes had a dreadful day as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both retired with technical issues allowing Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari to now top both the driver's and constructors' championship.

It is becoming a season where you just cannot write a script for it.

But for now let's take a look at Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the Austrian Grand Prix, shall we...

#10 Williams Mercedes

The Williams team endured another weekend of disappointment

Lance Stroll - 13th

Again the Williams Mercedes team had another difficult weekend but there were little improvements here and there.

At some stages of the race, Lance Stroll had glimpses of actually racing against his rivals but that instead ended with himself and his teammate Sergey Sirotkin finishing in the bottom two due to the amount of retirements from Sunday's race.

Rating: 3/10

Sergey Sirotkin - 14th

Just like Lance Stroll, Sergey Sirotkin had a long weekend once again in a Williams car.

Despite six cars going out of the race, Williams could not prove that they can compete with their rivals on the same field.

The 2018 season is nearly at the halfway point and the signs of Williams improving look to be very slim.

The Williams crew might be wanting their summer break a lot earlier than planned.

Rating: 2/10

#9 Sauber Ferrari

A good weekend for these two

Charles Leclerc - 9th

It is becoming a normal and regular thing now, Charles Leclerc finished in the points yet again in Austria on Sunday.

This marks his fifth occasion of finishing in the top 10 which will just impress the bosses at Scuderia Ferrari even more and might just be a step closer to that contract the media has been talking about over the last few weeks.

Rating: 6/10

Marcus Ericsson - 10th

It was double delight for Sauber Ferrari when Marcus Ericsson crossed the finish line in 10th just behind his teammate Leclerc.

One point may not sound a lot but every little helps for the little teams of Formula 1 and with Williams missing out on the points again, it now puts Sauber 12 points ahead of Williams Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

12 points is quite a gap for the bottom two teams.

Ericsson may feel a little relieved after Sunday's race especially when Leclerc has been bringing home all the points recently.

Rating: 6/10