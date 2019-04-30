F1 Azerbaijan GP Driver Ratings – Redemption for Bottas

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

This year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix was no classic in Baku but it was an enjoyable ride for Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn secured his second race win of the season after beating teammate, Lewis Hamilton, to the finish line.

Both Bottas and Hamilton have now won two races each after the opening four races. The silver arrows are flying after being the first team ever to pick four 1-2 finishes in a row. That puts big pressure on rivals Scuderia Ferrari who are yet to win a race in 2019.

Sebastian Vettel finished third in Sunday’s race while Charles Leclerc finished 5th after starting in 8th.There maybe another 17 races left on the calendar but this year’s driver’s championship is creating a two-man battle between Bottas and Hamilton.

It’s starting to look like 2016 all over again when Hamilton went up against Nico Rosberg for the world championship.But for now there are still many races to go – leaving Ferrari with a glimmer of hope if they can quickly turn things around.

Here are your driver ratings for the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix…

#10 Williams

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

George Russell - 15th

George Russell had a bit of a bizarre weekend in Baku especially during one of Friday's practise sessions.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc somehow opened up one of the drainage lids when driving out on a flying lap.

Russell approached the track moments later and unfortunately drove over the lid that would completely shatter the car - taking the Briton out of practise.

Driver rating - 2/10

Robert Kubica - 16th

Another uneventful weekend for Williams' Robert Kubica who finished the race in last place after retirements from Pierre Gasly, Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo.

2019 could be such a long year for the Pole.

Driver rating - 2/10

