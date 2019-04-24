F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: 5 most consistent driver performances at Baku

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 24 Apr 2019, 12:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix of 2017

One of 2019's most interesting and hopefully intriguing contests is here. Going by the sheer thrill that the enigmatic street circuit has provided in the past, the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is expected to be a bestseller.

But will it? One reckons there's little doubt about Round 4 of the 2019 season since where 2016, 2017, and 2018 races stand, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has unfurled a rip-roaring contest aced by some of the most noted names on the grid.

First held in 2016, a year where Nico Rosberg became world champion, the European Grand Prix (Azerbaijan, Baku) was interestingly clinched by the German driver, then with Mercedes.

Since then, one has gone on to witness an interesting run of events in the next couple of editions, aced by former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and current defending champion, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

So how about a quick run at some of the most consistent drivers at F1 Baku whilst we anticipate what 2019 holds for us?

Sergio Perez: P3 in 2016, DNF in 2017, P3 in 2018

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Sergio Perez, currently driving for Racing Point happens to be one of the most consistent drivers at the street circuit.

In the past three editions, the famous Mexican driver, someone who's yet to win here at his home Grand Prix event (Mexico city) has twice landed on the podium.

To that end, it's worthwhile to mention that in scoring one of Force India's most famous results ever, it was Sergio Perez who stood third in the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race clinched by Mercedes' Hamilton, also 2018's crown-wearer.

Advertisement

While Perez would begin the 2018 contest from eighth on the grid, stacking his Force India-Mercedes right behind then-teammate Esteban Ocon, he'd register a fantastic drive, battling with the Saubers, Williams, and McLarens to take the third step of the podium.

However, in the qualifying for 2016, Perez would demonstrate perhaps one of his finest-ever races in putting his Force India-Mercedes on second, right behind Nico Rosberg's Mercedes. Later, he'd battle the Ferrari of Vettel to score a memorable third.

1 / 5 NEXT