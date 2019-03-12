×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 2019: Back to the future with points for fastest lap

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
News
11   //    12 Mar 2019, 01:41 IST

The new fastest lap rules come into effect from this weekend
The new fastest lap rules come into effect from this weekend

The Times They Are a-Changin'.

In an 11th-hour official press release Formula 1 confirmed the return of points being awarded for the fastest lap, for the 2019 season. In the official communication headlined Back to the future, the decision which was taken as a response to fan driven insights was conveyed just days before the season-opener at Albert Park, Melbourne. The F1 Strategy Group approved the measure by majority and the Formula 1 Commission unanimously validated it.

The point for fastest lap of the race returns to Formula 1 for the first time since 1959. The extra point would only apply if the driver finishes in the Top 10 and does not receive penalties. The rule means there are potentially 21 more points up for grabs over the course of the season, which is almost equal to a race win.

The points will count toward both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is a fan of the move.

"I quite like the idea of pushing people along so they can't coast too much. It's another dimension to look out for and rewards speed, which is what F1 is all about."

While some fans are divided on the development, Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn justifies the new rule, which was previously used in the sport between 1950 and 1959. In 1958, famously Mike Hawthorn outscored championship rival Sir Stirling Moss by a single point, owing to a fastest lap. 

"Sometimes it is useful to remember the legacy of our sport to go forward. We felt that the reintroduction, after 60 years, of a point for the driver of the fastest lap in the race goes in this direction. How many times have we heard the drivers on the radio ask the team about who holds the fastest lap? Now it will no longer be only a matter of record and prestige, but there will be a concrete motivation that will make the final part of the race even more interesting."
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Charles Leclerc
rehaan díaz
ANALYST
F1 2019: Teams, Driver Line-Ups and everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from F1 Testing Week 2
RELATED STORY
F1: The 10 Year Challenge for current drivers on the grid
RELATED STORY
F1 News: "One man can stop Mercedes' dominance" - Alonso
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Contenders for 2019 Drivers' Championship
RELATED STORY
F1 Insights: Why the V8 era was superior to the current V6 turbo era
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Driver battles to watch in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 countries that produced champion F1 constructors
RELATED STORY
Toto Wolff says Raikkonen's Ferrari exit 'a blow' to F1
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 3 driver line-ups of 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us