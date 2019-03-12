F1 2019: Back to the future with points for fastest lap

rehaan díaz FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 12 Mar 2019, 01:41 IST

The new fastest lap rules come into effect from this weekend

The Times They Are a-Changin'.

In an 11th-hour official press release Formula 1 confirmed the return of points being awarded for the fastest lap, for the 2019 season. In the official communication headlined Back to the future, the decision which was taken as a response to fan driven insights was conveyed just days before the season-opener at Albert Park, Melbourne. The F1 Strategy Group approved the measure by majority and the Formula 1 Commission unanimously validated it.

The point for fastest lap of the race returns to Formula 1 for the first time since 1959. The extra point would only apply if the driver finishes in the Top 10 and does not receive penalties. The rule means there are potentially 21 more points up for grabs over the course of the season, which is almost equal to a race win.

The points will count toward both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is a fan of the move.

"I quite like the idea of pushing people along so they can't coast too much. It's another dimension to look out for and rewards speed, which is what F1 is all about."

While some fans are divided on the development, Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn justifies the new rule, which was previously used in the sport between 1950 and 1959. In 1958, famously Mike Hawthorn outscored championship rival Sir Stirling Moss by a single point, owing to a fastest lap.

"Sometimes it is useful to remember the legacy of our sport to go forward. We felt that the reintroduction, after 60 years, of a point for the driver of the fastest lap in the race goes in this direction. How many times have we heard the drivers on the radio ask the team about who holds the fastest lap? Now it will no longer be only a matter of record and prestige, but there will be a concrete motivation that will make the final part of the race even more interesting."

