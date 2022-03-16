F1 Bahrain GP 2022: 3 Teams desperate for a good result

Bahrain GP will mark the beginning of a new era in F1. The rules have changed, the cars look different, the tires look different, and who knows, maybe even the racing will look different.

The start of the season is more often than not crucial for every team because everyone wants to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. This time around, however, the first race of the season is crucial for some more than it is for others. In this piece, we take a look at the teams that are desperate for a good result at the Bahrain GP.

Teams that need a strong result at the Bahrain GP

#1 Mercedes

Mercedes have had their backs against the wall after what happened at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The team is hurt and even Toto Wolff has appeared emotional during multiple media interactions. The pre-season test was a worrying moment for the team as it did appear it had fallen behind in the pecking order.

It did appear that teams like Ferrari and Red Bull had the upper hand during testing and Mercedes might be just behind both of those teams. After all that happened at the end of last season, Mercedes need a big result to prove that they are still a force to be reckoned with. The team will be desperate to repeat last season's miracle, although it would be interesting to see if they can make that happen.

#2 Alpine

Alpine should be considered one of the most underachieving teams on the grid. The team seems to have everything it needs to be a title contender. It has resources, it has great drivers under its wing, to add to it, it has proven leaders like Davide Brivio within the ranks. Yet the team underachieved last season. Even this season, the team has made it clear that they will be targeting a jump to the front of the midfield queue.

While that would certainly be a jump from where it was last season, it is in no way commensurate to the kind of resources the team has at its disposal. The bigger danger, however, which could certainly be a possibility for the team, is what happens if it is not even at the front of the midfield? The team cannot keep relying on excuses time and again when things don't work out. Especially this season, the team will be desperate to have a strong Bahrain GP so that it can start building a route to the front of the grid.

#3 Haas

Haas might be in a strong position after the pre-season tests but before the Bahrain GP, the team certainly has an added element of desperation to it. The team gave up on the 2021 season to regain competitiveness for the 2022 season.

Although the car has shown glimpses of performance, Haas knows very well that it's not just the car but other elements that include the pitstops and the strategies that need to be in place for the team to push to the front.

Haas is desperate for a good season in 2022 and will be looking at the Bahrain GP as a launching pad to return to the midfield yet again.

