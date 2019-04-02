F1 Bahrain GP Driver Ratings - Leclerc is a title contender

Jamie Davies FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 26 // 02 Apr 2019, 21:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

What a race that was!

This year's Bahrain Grand Prix did not disappoint yet again as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took home his first win of the season thanks to Charles Leclerc's Ferrari engine.

It was a weekend that looked to be Scuderia Ferrari's weekend after Leclerc secured pole and teammate Sebastian Vettel started the race in 2nd.

But after a couple of disastrous events for the Italian team, Mercedes came out on top thanks to Vettel's no contact spin and Leclerc's car losing power.

The silver arrows couldn't have asked for a better result, a 1-2 finish from Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Leclerc should thank the two Renaults for breaking down near the end of the race as a safety car denied Max Verstappen the overtake for 3rd.

A first-ever F1 podium for the Monegasque but it could have been so much more for the 21-year-old.

But was he really our driver of the day?

Here are Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the Bahrain Grand Prix...

Advertisement

#10 Williams

Williams

Robert Kubica - 16th

Another last place for the legendary Robert Kubica - how many more of these are we going to see this year?

We have a feeling we will be reporting on Williams at the back of the grid for more than the majority of the season.

The Pole did start the race in 20th position, which was the last place but four driver retirements later and he finishes the race in 16th.

The only plus point of the race.

Driver rating - 1/10

George Russell - 15th

Again for rookie George Russell, the young Briton finished ahead of his teammate like he did at the Australian Grand Prix.

But Russell struggled to produce any overtakes to challenge the natural position of his car.

Driver rating - 1/10

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement