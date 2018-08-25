Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Belgian GP: 5 Qualifying Predictions

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
447   //    25 Aug 2018, 00:21 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice

The 2018 Formula One season has officially returned with Friday's opening two practise sessions for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps.

Much of the build-up has been about the group of drivers who have announced their futures in or out of F1.

But since all of that is now out of the way, Friday saw all 10 teams take to the track including McLaren's reserve driver Lando Norris who experienced his first F1 practise session.

Friday morning's FP1 was topped by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel before his team mate Kimi Raikkonen was fastest in FP2.

Practise makes perfect and it has been a good day for Ferrari.

Saturday is the all important qualifying, so here is 5 predictions ahead of Saturday's action.


#5 Force India eye top 10

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice

Force India has had a rollercoaster of a few weeks off the track.

From going into administration to being taken back out of it from Lance Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll.

It has been difficult for both Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon to concentrate on the track with what's going on behind them.

But the team carry on after a long summer and Friday's practise had a lot of positives for the pink panthers.

Spa Francorchamps could do well for Force India this weekend after both drivers finished in the top 10 of FP1 and Perez being 7th fastest in FP2.

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
