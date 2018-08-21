F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online Live stream, Start time, TV coverage, Weather Forecast and Track info Spa

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 39 // 21 Aug 2018, 22:42 IST

The calendar heads to Spa next

The grueling Formula One calendar makes its next stop this weekend at the historic Spa circuit in Belgium. The drivers will be fresh from a mid-season break and head to the Belgian Grand Prix knowing full well that the fun well and truly starts now.

At the halfway stage, Lewis Hamilton leads the driver's standings with 213 points, ahead of Sebastian Vettel in second place, just 24 points behind. Hamilton excelled at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out and will be hoping that his momentum is ongoing as he looks to take top spot yet again at Spa.

Hamilton won at this circuit last year en route to another memorable World Championship title and while Mercedes do enter as favourites, they would be well aware of the pace of the two Ferraris who put on a show during testing at Hungary recently. Sebastian Vettel has something to prove too, after being criticised for throwing away possible victories in recent races and sometimes being off the pace as compared to his teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Force India will also contest this race amid all the drama surrounding the takeover of the team and would be more than pleased if their drivers can come up with the goods and pick up some crucial points. It will also be a special race for one Fernando Alonso who recently announced his retirement from F1 so don't be surprised if McLaren end up throwing some surprises of their own.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix Weekend?

The Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 26th July 2018.

The race will begin at 3:10 PM local time (06:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 24th August 2018 at 11 AM local time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 3 PM local time (06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 25th August 2018 at 12 PM local time (03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 3 PM local time (06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the Belgian Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports Select HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the Belgian Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the historic Spa circuit in Belgium and will consist of 44 laps in total. The race distance is 308.052 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 7 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the Belgian Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli have announced that the red supersoft compound tyres will be available for qualifying while the white medium compound and yellow soft compound tyres will be available during the race on Sunday.

Weather Forecast, Spa, Belgium:

We could be in for a wet weekend at Spa with rain predicted on Saturday and Sunday as per Accuweather.com with a slight chance of rain on Friday as well.