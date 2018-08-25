F1, Belgian Grand Prix: Race Predictions and things we learnt from Qualifying

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 263 // 25 Aug 2018, 21:57 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Qualifying

The Belgian Grand Prix is off to a promising start if the exhilarating qualifying is anything to go by. The rain started pouring towards the end of the session and saw drivers dashing into the pits to switch to intermediate tyres.

The damp conditions produced a shuffled line-up for the Grand Prix and it is likely that we would get to witness loads of overtaking with most of the front runners starting below their normal positions.

Twenty four points separate the main title contenders, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, and with the two locking out the front row of the grid, the race is shaping up to be an exciting one. To top it off, both teams have announced engine upgrades for their drivers and it is to be seen who comes out of the scruff holding onto the top spot.

The drivers would be itching for lights to go out on Sunday after the almost month-long hiatus.

Here is a list of race predictions for the Belgian Grand Prix as well as things we learnt from qualifying:-

#5 Mellow weekend for Sauber

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Final Practice

Sauber have been continually showing what they are capable of achieving on track this year. Slotting in 13th and 14th after qualifying, Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson would be waiting for any gaps to take advantage of so that they can slip into the top ten by the end of the race.

To make matters interesting, the Sauber drivers would be lining up behind the two Toro Rosso cars, putting their rivalry for constructors’ rankings into play. Only ten points separate the two with the Italy based squad in the lead.

If the snippets of rumours are to be believed, Kimi Räikkönen is set to extend his contract with Ferrari, but Charles would continue to hover on the Scuderia’s radar. Adding to his tally of impressive performances would immensely help the Monegasque driver.

