F1: Best Twitter reaction as Raikkonen and Leclerc swap seats for 2019

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

Charles Leclerc is set to swap his F1 seat with World Champion Kimi Raikkonen for the 2019 Formula season. The Monegasque has had a sensational rookie season with the Sauber team scoring 13 points so far in comparison to his experienced teammate Marcus Ericsson with just 6 points. Leclerc has been the talk of the paddock since his F1 debut mainly for his stellar performances during the qualifying and the point scoring consistency.

Kimi Raikkonen will be driving for Sauber in 2019, the same team which he made his Formula One debut back in 2001. The Finn has been in his best ever form since his Ferrari return, his fans also signed a petition to Ferrari against the swap, which obviously did not work.

Millions of Formula One fans on Twitter had a lot to say about the Leclerc's Ferrari seat, Kimi Raikkonen's return to Sauber and more. The best of the Twitter reactions as Raikkonen and Leclerc will swap teams for the 2019 F1 season.

#Formula1 | #KimiRaikkonen will fill the seat left by #Leclerc at #Sauber (his first ever F1 team) next season, in what it is most likely an exchange agreement between both Scuderias.

📷Soy motor pic.twitter.com/VEwFzt0l3N — MatraX Lubricants (@MatraxRacing) September 12, 2018

Announcement of #KimiRaikkonen back with @SauberF1Team brings back good memories! I am currently sorting all my race stuff from the last 8563 years and by chance just found this Monaco F1 program from 2001. Will #throwback more stuff pic.twitter.com/HvIek8cQ7a — Nick Heidfeld (@NickHeidfeld) September 12, 2018

I know that sauber have strong ties with Ferrari now, but I didn't expect the Italians to give the Swiss their best driver.@3Legs4Wheels #Kimi7 #KIMI #raikkonen #F1 — Chris Flood (@flood21) September 11, 2018

Imagine all the F1 journalists currently mid flight on their way to Singapore. #Leclerc #Raikkonen pic.twitter.com/st5bSJB2tu — Rob Watts (@robwattsf1) September 11, 2018

#F1

You've made a long way #Kimi. This is your first race in F1 and you immediately showed your talent. Surely the loquacity has never been among your main characteristics🤣

Time to go back home to @SauberF1Team remembering that

you're the last #Ferrari F1 Champion 😎#Raikkonen pic.twitter.com/tqionPGZMj — Alessandro™️🏎 🏁 (@BerrageizF1) September 11, 2018

#F1 Sometimes people are strange. When @Max33Verstappen went from F3 to @ToroRosso and @redbullracing in a short time, some said it was too soon. Now @Charles_Leclerc goes from F2 to @SauberF1Team to @ScuderiaFerrari and some say it's the right thing. Time will always tell. — #MsportXtra (@MsportExtra) September 11, 2018

What odds Ferrari’s next champion pic.twitter.com/zN0AlG6mIX — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) September 11, 2018

I'm not crying I'm not crying I'm not crying pic.twitter.com/FBrWqFT0lx — Jason 🌈🙃 (@jasonfxnty) September 11, 2018

#F1 #Kimi7

Kimi Raikkonen fans:

Freaking out, in denial, bargaining with the universe, hearts in mouth, tributes at the ready, constantly refreshing social media.



Kimi Raikkonen: pic.twitter.com/2ASuhM1xjB — Marj. (@bouncebckbltrx) September 6, 2018

When you realize Kimi Raikkonen's retirement announcement is imminent & you're like#F1reactions pic.twitter.com/ebLO0Uf44C — F1 Reactions (@f1_reactions) September 5, 2018

I'm quite impressed with #KimiRaikkonen's decision to go to Sauber. It proves his motivation was never money or ego, he just wants to race. #F1 — Adam Hay-Nicholls (@AdamHayNicholls) September 11, 2018

Good to see Kimi Raikkonen continue with a Ferrari-blessed @SauberF1Team, and Liberty will be relieved too - losing him and @alo_oficial at the same time wouldn't be good for box office. Extraordinary that he's back where he started — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) September 11, 2018

#F1 This sounds odd. Kimi Raikkonen will be the only driver in 2019 that was born in the 70's. WUT ??? ;) #MsportXtra — #MsportXtra (@MsportExtra) September 11, 2018