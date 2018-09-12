F1: Best Twitter reaction as Raikkonen and Leclerc swap seats for 2019
Charles Leclerc is set to swap his F1 seat with World Champion Kimi Raikkonen for the 2019 Formula season. The Monegasque has had a sensational rookie season with the Sauber team scoring 13 points so far in comparison to his experienced teammate Marcus Ericsson with just 6 points. Leclerc has been the talk of the paddock since his F1 debut mainly for his stellar performances during the qualifying and the point scoring consistency.
Kimi Raikkonen will be driving for Sauber in 2019, the same team which he made his Formula One debut back in 2001. The Finn has been in his best ever form since his Ferrari return, his fans also signed a petition to Ferrari against the swap, which obviously did not work.
Millions of Formula One fans on Twitter had a lot to say about the Leclerc's Ferrari seat, Kimi Raikkonen's return to Sauber and more. The best of the Twitter reactions as Raikkonen and Leclerc will swap teams for the 2019 F1 season.