F1 boss confirms 2026 engine regulations to bring back much-awaited louder engine noise

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the 2026 engine regulations will have a major impact on the sound that the power unit produces and will have a much louder sound.

He added that it is something that the fans want, referring to the engine sounds that the earlier cars produced with V10 and V8 engines. He mentioned it as 'part of our emotion'.

"The intention is to make sure in the new regulation, the engine [noise] itself will be higher because that’s part of our emotion."

The late 90's era of F1 witnessed the V10 engines that the cars used after the engines were mandated by the FIA. These were known for the high-pitched screeching noise that was produced as a result of the exhaust and how high the engines revved. Following that was the V8 era, which still had quite some noise.

However, ever since the sport entered the turbo-hybrid era in 2014, the sound of the cars has been rather disappointing to the fans. Engines now rev at a lower RPM, and the exhausts in the car suppress most of it.

Michael Schumacher leading the Ferrari F2004 (V10) in 2004 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

As the F1 CEO has mentioned, he is a fan of the screeching noises himself, and bringing those back is one of the priorities that the sport is focusing on.

"It is really what our fans want to hear and that’s the duty for us to commit to that.

"We need to have a different sound. It’s music for my ears. It’s true that we had the 12 cylinders, it was a different frequency, very loud. And then 10, eight, six – it’s not again down."

What other changes will F1 witness with new engine regulations in 2026?

The 2026 regulations will largely focus on reducing the carbon emission from cars, and it has been promised that there will be net zero emissions. Following this, the cars will depend a lot on electrical power, creating three times more of it under braking.

The cars will also produce much more power (over a thousand hP) with less fuel. This could be one of the components that could bring back the loud noise of the cars back. At the same time, the MGU-H component will become obsolete. This could make it harder for the drivers to control the cars.

All in all, there are a lot of speculation and expectations from the cars in the upcoming generation. There would also be new teams on the grid and newer engine suppliers. Cadillac announced its entry in F1 earlier and Audi is going to be one of the new power unit producers.

Meanwhile Ford, too, made a deal with Red Bull and the two will be working together from 2026.

