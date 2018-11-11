F1: Brazilian Grand Prix, Race Predictions

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 34 // 11 Nov 2018, 02:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Qualifying

The 2018 season is winding down but there is still a lot of action yet to be witnessed. If the qualifying session was the benchmark then we are in store for a proper battle for the race victory on Sunday. An added area of interest would remain the weather. If the skies open up, if only for a little while, it can have an impact on the race.

The two Sauber cars of Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc, along with Romain Grosjean and Pierre Gasly reached Q3 and qualified behind drivers of the top three teams. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, snatched his tenth pole of the year and Sebastian Vettel would be filling out the front row with him.

A late shower during the second part of qualifying threatened to ruin the laps of everyone trying to improve their position on the time sheets. Despite the changing weather, Leclerc managed to better his previously set time and grab a spot in the top ten.

Let us have a look at the predictions for the Brazilian Grand Prix:

#5 Sluggish race for Renault

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Qualifying

Renault had a lackluster qualifying where Carlos Sainz was eliminated after the first round and Nico Hülkenberg could go no further than Q2 either. They would be starting from P16 and P14 respectively, unless a grid penalty requires any changes.

Nico Hülkenberg suffered a crash during the second practice session, but the mechanics made it possible for him to participate in FP3. While he has scored his solo pole in Brazil back in 2010, Nico has never ended up higher than fifth during the Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, would have the advantage of tyre choices, not having participated in Q2, but the gain might be minimal during what is expected to be a one-stop race. Climbing up from 16th into the points can be a tough ask, but Carlos might just manage to do so with a longer stint on his first set of tyres.

A thirty point difference between Renault and the next immediate team in the constructors’ standings, Haas, does make for a comfortable cushion going into the last two races of the year. However, the French team would be hoping to wrap up the season with a strong result, nonetheless.

1 / 5 NEXT