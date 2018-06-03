F1: Canadian GP - 5 Wall of Champions infamous Crashes

The wall of champions is a part of the track not to be messed with.

The wall of champions

Next up on the Formula 1 2018 calendar is the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and this track has at least one surprise in store.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is of course named after Jacques Villeneuve's father who raced in F1 between 1977 and 1982.

Gilles' life was sadly shortened when he was involved in an accident in qualifying for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit Zolder.

15 years after his death, Gilles' son Jacques won the F1 world championship in Jerez by beating his title rival Michael Schumacher.

Jacques is the only Canadian to have ever won the driver's championship.

The Canadian circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 1996 and has hosted some classic races and memorable moments in the 22 year gap.

But one of the most exciting features is the 'wall of champions'.

Its existence was born in 1999 when three world champions had crashed into the same wall on the last corner of the circuit.

And since that day on June 13 of 1999, we hold our breath every time a driver approaches the last chicane wondering if they'll make it out of the last corner.

Here are five infamous crashes from the wall of champions.

#5 Jenson Button - 2005

2005 Canadian Grand Prix was half and a half for Button

Back in the days when Jenson Button was still chasing for his first ever F1 victory.

The 2005 Canadian Grand Prix was half and half for the Honda driver, back then, as on the Saturday he achieved pole position.

But then the weekend would become a bit of a nightmare for the Briton.

While Button was third during the race and trying to stay ahead of Michael Schumacher, Button did what Schumacher did six years prior and that was smashing his car into the wall of champions.

Button's first ever podium was put on hold and Kimi Raikkonen would go onto win for McLaren-Mercedes.

Schumacher and Barrichello would finish in second and third to fill up the podium spots.