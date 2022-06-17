F1 Canadian GP is going to be a must-watch. Here's why!

The last time F1 had a Canadian GP was in 2019, and that was one crazy and controversial race. Canada has always been a bit of a one-off race the F1 circus goes to in between its European leg but the track has history. More importantly, it has character!

Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve has been home to multiple thrilling races and moments over the years. Who can forget Jenson Button driving through the field and winning the Canadian GP in 2011?

The race in Montreal will be the 9th race of the season and, for all intents and purposes, it is a must-watch for all F1 fans. Here is why!

The FIA directive will shuffle things up

The FIA's new directive for porpoising is going to throw a wrench in the plans of numerous teams. While drivers are admittedly more welcoming towards the technical directive, there are still questions about how it will get implemented. The biggest of them all: what would be the threshold below which the teams would have to stay as to not face intervention from the FIA?

Even if we assume that some of the teams might be able to keep porpoising to a manageable level, that won't be the case for all of them. Mercedes has had severe bouncing multiple times this season. The German team will be facing repercussions with the new directive for sure. It will be interesting to see whether the team finally lands in the pecking order.

There's going to be rain

You heard that right! As if all the changes being made prior to the Canadian GP weekend were not enough, rain will be making an appearance this weekend as well. Thunderstorms are predicted to hit the track on Friday.

Following recent reports, thunderstorms have already arrived in Montreal and flooded the track, and they should start easing up as the days progress. The rain could however lead to a disrupted run for the teams on Friday. This could have huge repercussions for the FIA's plans to monitor the G-force, as it had planned to monitor cars on Friday and set threshold levels on that basis.

While rain is not expected to make much of an appearance during the business end of the Canadian GP weekend, even if there is a small shower just before the start of the race or in one of the qualifying sessions, it's going to cause chaos!

A boring Canadian GP is rare

When was the last time we saw a boring Canadian GP? It isn't often that you see the event drop a snoozer in the F1 calendar. To add to this, the Gilles-Villeneuve track has not been in use for the last two seasons as F1 has not gone there since 2019.

Due to not getting any running for the past three years, the track could develop an abrasive surface that leads to a race with multiple pit stops. Not only that, the track could get bumpier, which would be a major challenge for this new generation of cars.

All in all, the Canadian GP has too many variables in play that could shake things up for the teams. At the end of the day, it is this uncertainty that breeds unpredictability, and unpredictable races are what make for an exciting race weekend.

Take the unpredictability of the FIA directive, add rain to it, and then organize the race in the action-packed Gilles-Villeneuve circuit in Canada, and you have the perfect recipe for chaos. So, don't forget to tune in on Sunday, June 19, 2022, to see how things unfold at this year's Canadian GP.

