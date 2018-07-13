F1 cars at Good Wood Festival of Speed 2018.

Shahid Salman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 104 // 13 Jul 2018, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Good Wood Festival of Speed.

The Good FOS (Festival of Speed) is an annual hill climb race held at Good Woodhouse West Sussex, England. The Good Wood FOS 2018 kicked off yesterday 12th July and will end of the Sunday 15th July.

Millions of fans from around the world visit Good Wood which features historic racing cars including some great F1 cars from yesteryears. The festival also is scheduled in a way that it doesn't clash with any of the F1 Grand Prix to make sure Formula 1 fans get to witness these machines up and close.

The festival of speed is incomplete without seeing a run of a Formula One car especially when the lap record is held by a former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld in a Mclaren MP4/13 setting a record time of 41.6 sec back in the year 1999.

Let us have look at what in-the-house for the F1 fanatics this year at Good Wood FOS 2018.

#4 1972 Tyrrell 006 of Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart driving a Tyrell 006.

This car was built and designed by Tyrrell Racing Organization which made its debut at the end of 1972. Sir. Jackie Stewart won the world drivers championship in the 006 in the year 1973 which was Tyrrell third and last in Formula One.

The Tyrrell won a total of six races in the hands of Jackie Stewart in 1973 and gradually phased off in early 1974. It is the best opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of this car driven by the legendary British Driver.