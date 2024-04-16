F1 Chinese GP: 5 most successful drivers in Shanghai

F1 will return to the Shanghai International Circuit for the 2024 Chinese GP after a long break of five years.

The last time Formula One raced in China was for the 1000th Grand Prix in a World Championship which Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won. Since then, Shanghai has been off the calendar for reasons such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and the strict regulations regarding the same in the past two years.

The Shanghai International Circuit is one of the most enjoyable tracks for the fans as the layout produces some of the best overtakes of the season. There have only been a handful of drivers who are on the grid that have won the Chinese Grand Prix.

Below is the list of the five most successful drivers in Shanghai:

#1 Lewis Hamilton - 6 times winner of Chinese GP

The seven-time world champion is the most successful driver in Shanghai as he has won the race a record six times in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019. He has further stood on the podiums on four other occasions. The Brit has won the race both for McLaren and Mercedes in his illustrious 17-year career.

#2 Fernando Alonso - 2-time winner of the Chinese GP

The Shanghai International Circuit has been one of the happier hunting grounds for the two-time world champion as he won in 2005 and 2013.

Fernando Alonso has a total of five podiums on the track with Renault, McLaren and Ferrari, and is the only driver on the current grid to have raced in every Chinese GP barring one in 2019.

#3 Nico Rosberg - 2-time winner of the Chinese GP

Nico Rosberg holds the same number of race wins and podiums at the Shanghai International Circuit as Alonso, having won the 2012 and 2016 editions. The 2012 win was his first in the sport that he claimed starting from the pole position.

#4 Kimi Raikkonen - 2007

Despite having just one win under his belt in Shanghai, the Chinese GP is arguably one of the most successful for Kimi Raikkonen. The Finnish driver stood on the podium seven times from 2005 to 2018, racing for McLaren, Ferrari and Lotus.

#5 Sebastian Vettel - 2009

The four-time world champion's win in 2009 was a landmark for him and Red Bull as it was their first win as a partnership, that resulted in four world consecutive titles. Sebastian Vettel had a further four visits to the podium in Shanghai but never managed another win despite having several chances.

