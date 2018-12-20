F1: Debutants of next season

rehaan díaz FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 20 Dec 2018, 12:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 debutants of the 2019 season - Norris, Albon and Russell

A new generation of F1 drivers will be seen in the F1 paddocks, after the silliest of silly seasons in the sport in a very long time. Such a churning will, of course, throw a few new faces and shuffle around the relatively greenhorn drivers.

With only 8 drivers retaining their seats from 2018, three debut racers have got their big break. Last year saw the debut of Charles Leclerc who has delivered on his promise and was easily the rookie of the season. He has a Ferrari to drive next year for his brilliant drives in the midfield for Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Similarly, this year gives a chance to Lando Norris, George Russell and Alexander Albon to showcase their talent, although most probably not at the sharp end of the grid. Interestingly, all of them will be driving for a customer team as well as different engines - Renault, Mercedes, and Honda.

All have chosen their racing numbers too with Norris choosing 4, Russell 63 and Albon 23. Here's a brief look at their profiles who incidentally were all born in Britain!

Lando Norris - McLaren Renault

Lando Norris

Lando Norris was the GP2 runner-up in 2018 but has been F3 champion a year before and Formula Renault champion prior to that. Having driven various tests for McLaren he was on the radar of Red Bull who were interested in hand him a debut with Toro Rosso. McLaren avoided that situation by handing him a drive in place of Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.

Norris will be partnering Carlos Sainz, giving McLaren its first British-Spanish driver pairing since 2007. Just 19, Norris is also the most digitally savvy driver to enter F1 this year; with a cheeky and irreverent persona on the lines of double world champion Fernando Alonso.

High 5 for you, and you, and you, and you ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/AtXo5Sawer — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 12, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement