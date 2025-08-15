F1 driver race suits and safety gear: All about the evolution of driver safety equipments since the inception of Formula 1

In the early days of F1, drivers prioritized comfort over safety, racing in clothes like polo shirts and work jackets that offered little to no fire protection or impact defense. Today, every piece of gear is rigorously engineered with safety given paramount importance. Let's take a look at the evolution of driver suits and safety gear throughout the 75-year history of the sport.

The evolution of F1 safety gear and suits stems from decades of innovation and lessons learned in the harshest circumstances. Here is a full-fledged account of the evolution of safety gear in the sport.

Evolution of F1 driver race suits and safety gear

Race suits

During the early years of F1, only a few drivers were seen wearing overalls during races. This era's superstar, Juan Manuel Fangio, used to race in a polo shirt. Even the overalls made for the drivers were made fully from cotton, prioritizing comfort with almost no thought given to driver safety.

A series of fire-related incidents scarred the motorsports world in the early 1960s, before the FIA made it mandatory for all drivers to wear suits with fire-retardant materials in 1963. But the suits were still made of cotton.

It was after Niki Lauda's crash in 1976, which left the legend with burn marks on his face, that the F1 world realized how cotton suits were still far too dangerous. Many drivers took matters into their own hands and started wearing NASA specification suits, which had five layers of fireproof materials in them. These were made using Nomex, which is a fireproof synthetic fiber.

Over the years, the FIA has mandated overalls for all drivers in F1, which are made completely from fire-resistant materials. In 2018, they launched the 8856-2018 regulations, which mandate every aspect of the racing gear. Today, these suits are made from Nomex and also consist of Kevlar and Teflon for better fire protection. Even the material of the boots, gloves, and underwear is mandated in the aforementioned regulations.

Helmets

In the 1950s, all the drivers wore to protect their heads was a cap or a hat, which was made from leather or cork. Some drivers wore goggles to protect their eyes as well.

Over the next few years, some drivers began wearing protective helmets made from fiberglass and other hard materials that protected their heads. It was not until the late 1970s that proper helmets that covered the entire head were introduced.

Max Verstappen's helmet and gloves sitting in the Red Bull garage - Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Over the years, helmets have evolved and begun being constructed using a carbon fibre outer shell and a fireproof lining internally. They also consist of an impact-absorbing foam on the inside.

Today, helmets can only be made using completely fireproof materials, which include Kevlar and Nomex. The visors are made as such that they can provide maximum visibility in the rain, with easily removable tear-offs.

HANS

The Head and Neck Support (HANS) device was mandated in 2003 as part of the driver equipment. It protects the drivers in case of a crash by limiting the movement of their neck and head. The device is connected to the driver's helmet and is attached to the seatbelt.

Valtteri Bottas' HANS device lying on the floor after the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Outside of what the drivers wear, safety in F1 has also been enhanced by making the cars much safer. Introduction of the Monocoque structure greatly enhanced safety by making the cars more sturdy. Over the years, the survival cell has also been developed, which is a bucket-like structure, surrounding the drivers from head to toe, and made from carbon fibre, and also consists of Kevlar and Teflon.

The introduction of the Halo is considered to be one of the most important safety updates in F1 history. The device, which was added to the car design in 2018, sits on top of the driver's head and is made of titanium and carbon fibre. The T-shaped structure's job is pretty simple. It exists to protect anything from impacting the driver's head.

