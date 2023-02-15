How does F1 Halo save the lives of drivers?

F1's innovative safety device, the Halo, has been lauded by many for saving the lives of drivers. However, even the most ardent fans of the sport don't know how the device works. Let's take a look.

The F1 Halo is a safety device that was introduced in the sport in 2018. It is a titanium structure that is positioned above the cockpit and is designed to protect the driver's head from flying debris and other objects that may come towards the driver's head.

The Halo is made up of a central pillar that is mounted on the front of the cockpit and a horizontal bar that is connected to the top of the central pillar. It runs across the front of the driver's helmet.

The F1 Halo is effective in protecting the driver's head because it creates a barrier between the driver's head and any object that may come towards it. It also absorbs energy in the event of an impact, which reduces the force of the impact on the driver's head.

Additionally, the F1 Halo has been designed to be as strong and lightweight as possible. This means that it does not significantly affect the performance of the car or the driver's visibility.

The Halo has been credited with saving the lives of several drivers since its introduction. For example, at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso's car was launched into the air after a collision with another car. The Halo prevented the car from hitting Alonso's head, which could have been fatal.

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton was saved by the device as it stopped Max Verstappen's tyre from landing on his head - effectively saving him from any harm.

Why is F1 called Formula 1?

The sport of F1 has become quite popular around the world, partly due to the arrival of social media. However, not even the most ardent fans of the sport know why it is called so and what 'Formula' means.

To properly understand the reasoning behind this cryptic name, it is worth looking at the history of the sport. The sport didn't exist in its modern form until 1946.

This was when the Association Internationale des Automobile Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) became the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of the sport.

Organizers of the sport decided to call the sport 'Formula 1' as they felt it best described the newly emerged post-World War 2 racing series.

The '1' is meant to denote that this racing series is the premier class in its category, usually implying that the cars are the fastest in their class.

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner and is all set to begin in March. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the current champions and will be looking to keep themselves at the top of the sport.

However, Mercedes and Ferrari have been touted to be in the championship battle from the very start of the season.

Poll : 0 votes