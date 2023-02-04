Why is Formula 1 called Formula 1? Understanding the meaning behind the name of the series

Formula 1 is all set to start its 2023 season next month, with some teams having revealed their cars for the new season. The sport has become quite popular around the world, partly due to the influx of social media. However, not even the most ardent fans of the sport know why it is called so and what 'Formula' means. Let's take a look.

To properly understand the reasoning behind this cryptic name, it is worth looking at the history of the sport. The sport didn't exist in its modern form until 1946, which was when the Association Internationale des Automobile Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) became the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of the sport. Organizers of the sport decided to call the sport 'Formula 1' as they felt it best described the newly emerged post-world war 2 racing series. The "1" is meant to denote that this racing series is the premier class in its category - usually implying that the cars are the fastest in their class.

Andretti's bid to become Formula 1's latest team will be unsuccessful, claims former McLaren driver

Former McLaren Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya claims Michael Andretti's bid to become the sport's 11th team will not be successful. The Colombian racing legend believes the American team should try and purchase a pre-existing team instead of joining as an entirely new entity.

The Andretti name has faced sufficient resistance from other teams on its way to becoming the 11th team on the grid. The team started the new year off with a coalition with the Cadillac brand from American giants General Motors, who hope to enter the single-seater racing class together. While Andretti faces opposition from the sport and the FIA, he and his team are adamant that they have met every requirement the body mandates.

Former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, however, believes the team should take an Audi-like approach and buy a pre-existing team instead of entering on their own. Speaking to the French wing of Motorsport, the Colombian former Formula 1 driver said:

"I would love to see them on the grid, but that’s not going to happen. Unless they can buy someone else out. I don’t see an extra team coming in. It’s a shame, but it’s difficult to convince everyone. If they’re so determined to get into F1, they could probably buy a structure like Alpine. Personally, if it’s about having an extra seat, I think it’s very unlikely. I believe it should be more like what Audi did."

It is still unclear whether we will see the Andretti name in the sport in 2026.

