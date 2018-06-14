Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Drivers racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2018

Tanya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 18:58 IST
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, 2018.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s oldest active endurance racing event is primed to begin on the 16th of June, Saturday. The competition would take place at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France and would see 60 cars pushing their limits and challenging the other contenders. The 24 Hours of Le Mans provides all the entrants with an opportunity to gather acclaim in the day and night race.

The race will start once the 17 Grand Slam title winner Rafael Nadal waves the French flag, the race would test the endurance, skill, and patience of drivers, cars and pit crew alike. The event is one of the most prestigious affairs in the world of motorsport. Like any other event, it too has seen quite a few drivers taking up the mantle to compete in the race after they have hung up their boots (or in this case, steering wheels) in Formula One racing.

Some of these drivers have found it hard to part with the adrenaline rush that comes from racing at the highest level, while others have tried to fight their way to the Triple Crown of Motorsports. Whatever be the reason, Le Mans has been sure to welcome them with open arms. The 2018 Le Mans is proving the same, with two former Formula One World Champions, Jenson Button, and Fernando Alonso, joining the spectacular line-up of driver entries.

Here is a list of a few F1 drivers who will be racing in the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans:

#1 Bruno Senna

Bruno Senna
Bruno Senna

Bruno Senna has formerly driven for HRT, Renault, and Williams in Formula One from 2010-2012. He has participated in 46 races and while he hasn’t won a Grand Prix, he has managed to accumulate 33 points over 3 years, most of which came in 2012 with the Williams F1 team.

The Brazilian has more experience racing in Le Mans, even scoring a win in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 category with Rebellion Racing in 2017. Continuing with Rebellion Racing in the LMP1 class, he would be driving the Rebellion R13-Gibson this year. It would be interesting to see how well the 34-year-old would fare in this season.

