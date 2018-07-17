F1 German GP: Drivers with Most Wins at Hockenheimring

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 74 // 17 Jul 2018, 16:25 IST

Hamilton has a great chance to pick up his third win at the Hockenheimring

The iconic Hockenheimring hosted the first Formula 1 German Grand Prix in 1970. Since then, it has undergone major changes in track design, and the current "shoe-shaped" design came into existence since 2002. No matter what the design, there have been a couple of drivers during every era that dominated the Hockenheimring and even went on to become world champions.

At the moment, with uncertainty surrounding the German Grand Prix, 2018 could be the last year at the Hockenheimring. A win for Lewis Hamilton

in the Mercedes would etch his name in history amongst the select few who hold three race victories at this track. The Silver Arrows managed to win the last two races here in 2014 and 2016.

There is plenty of action to look forward to at the German Grand Prix on 22 July. Nevertheless, let us look back and revisit the drivers who had the most wins at Hockenheimring.

#4 Nelson Piquet - 3 Wins

Nelson Piquet in the Williams

Ranked as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time by most pundits, Nelson Piquet's first win at Hockenheim came in 1981. The Brazilian driving the Brabham-Ford had a lackluster qualifying finishing sixth. An excellent show during the race coupled with a bit of luck, Piquet finished first ahead of Alan Prost clinching his third win of the season.

His other two wins came in 1986 and 1987. Like in 1981, the Brazilian took the win starting from the sixth place, which marked his second win of the season. He would go on to win two more races that season and eventually finished the championship in the third place.

The 1987 win at the German Grand Prix was his first win of the season. Nelson Piquet picked up two more wins along the way and took the world championship home at the end of the 1987 season.

