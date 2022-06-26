F1's Engine Penalty System And Why It Needs To Be Changed

The F1 spectacle returned to Canada last week and Charles Leclerc's engine penalty was the centre of attention for most of the weekend.

Leclerc and Ferrari's constant reliability problems continued to hold them at a disadvantage. This being attributed to how the Monequaise driver took a grid penalty after engine failures in both the Azerbaijan GP and Spanish GP. For some, the engine penalties removed the excitement from the Canadian race as Max Verstappen had no real opponent to challenge him for pole.

However, the race was not as lackluster as initially feared with Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz, challenging the Dutchman right until the last corner. Though the Spaniard failed to get past him, the battle at least made for some decent entertainment.

Grid penalties for both gearbox and engine changes are common in the sport, but with new regulations and more retirements throughout the grid, it appears that the system needs to be updated.

Why Do Engine Penalties Need To Change?

Many believe that the penalty system needs to be altered to allow for more entertainment. With drivers like Leclerc already taking engine penalties, it is likely a few other penalties will be awarded to him over the course of the season. While the engine penalty system has some positives, it has become rather outdated over time. Changing the system could be an option, with more engine options available to the drivers throughout the season being discussed at the moment.

There are also other ways of making engine penalties more fair. Some fans and critics are suggesting that the system should be abolished and replaced with new systems such as fines and drive-through penalites.

What Is An Engine Penalty?

An engine penalty is a grid penalty that drivers receive if they use more than the allowed number of engines in a season.

F1 teams are permitted to use three different engines in a season. This is due to how the nature of Formula One demands constant high performance, causing excessive power unit wear, resulting in performance drops. However, the three engines don't seem to suffice in the modern era of the sport as it means each unit has to endure the strain of eight races throughout a twenty-three race season.

Why Are Engine Penalties Implimented?

F1 teams are limited to three engines by the FIA to essentially prevent the use of unlimited engines. This helps smaller budget teams such as Haas and Williams to compete more closely with the riches of Mercedes and Red Bull. This is a positive aspect of engine penalties as it allows the grid to compete on a more level playing field, making for better entertainment.

What Penalties Are Given?

F1 engine penalties are really costly for a driver, losing them at least ten positions from their original qualifying spot. The first component costs the driver ten positions with each extra part adding five positions. If a driver gets more than a 15-place penalty (three engine components replaced) they have to start from the back of the grid.

However, during a long season in the modern F1 era, some teams have taken strategic penalties at certain tracks to try and limit damage to potential point scoring.

