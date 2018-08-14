F1 experience with McLaren was horrific: Magnussen

In his three-year F1 career, Kevin Magnussen has generally been viewed as a rash driver who had no regard for himself or others. However, this year he has transformed into one of the most consistent drivers with a brilliant Haas car.

The Dane had a tumultuous time at both McLaren and Renault and he has finally spoken out on his time with those two F1 teams. “It was a very unstable beginning to my Formula 1 career. I had great momentum before I got to Formula 1 and I lost it once I arrived”, he told Motorsport.com.

He went on to reveal how the internal issues at McLaren affected the drivers: “The first two years in F1 were pretty horrific and very unstable with different teams and losing my seat.”

“The team that I got there with was very unstable and the management were fighting. The pressure was massive as we knew it was all between me and Jenson [Button], we started making mistakes, and you start being tense and not performing well."

His career seemed to be in jeopardy but the Haas F1 team gave him a lifeline last year. They had launched in 2016 and put their trust in Magnussen to drive the team to a respectable position along with Romain Grosjean.

And he was full of praise for the American team. "It's really good fun, the most fun I've had in Formula 1, and the most competitive and kind of honoured feeling I've had”, Magnussen said.

"I think it just shows the quality that the team is made of. They are able to make decisions and they are able to commit and take directions, it's a real strength of the team."

Magnussen will hope to kick on from here and hopefully secure a drive with a top team in the coming years.