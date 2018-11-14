F1: F1 Chief indicates, there's no new 'engine' for 2021 season

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 14 Nov 2018, 15:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 - Day 1

For quite some time now, there was a bit of a concern that was playing on everyone's minds. It was about the F1 engines for the 2021 seasons and beyond.

Would there be some drastic changes introduces from the onset of the 2021 seasons in the cars' engines, and if yes, what were those changes going to be?

Now, there finally seems to be clarity on the matter.

While it was believed initially that the new owners of the sport- Liberty Media- were wanting a new engine altogether for cars starting the 2021 seasons, the new revelations state something quite contradictory to the general belief.

Formula 1 chief, Mr Chase Carey, in a statement to the media has shared that the "Formula 1 engines for the 2021 seasons will not change significantly."

It has also been shared that Mr Carey believes that a sudden and complete shift from the current design, core of the engines would be a step significantly backward for the sport, not to mention, it being a complete 'waste of money.'

So what happens now?

As the pinnacle of Motor-racing continues to evolve amid a climate of regulations and new changes, here's what is most important.

" A series of sporting and technical regulations” will then spice up the action and the problems of high costs: “Some of those regulations are still evolving,” Chase Carey added and said that the sport is "on a good path."

While initially, the plan was to get F1 back to where it had always been, being a theatre of immense speed, bolstered by loud, high-performance, rip-roaring engines, upon deliberations and research- Mr Carey admitted- it was found out that what works best is to simply stabilise the engines and achieve some objective through certain regulations.

The unintended consequences of a new engine will be avoided, according to Mr Chase Carey who has clearly stated that more or less, the F1 engines shall continue to be what they are.

So does this sound like a sigh of relief?