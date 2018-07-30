Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fernando Alonso's personal favourite races in F1 career

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
174   //    30 Jul 2018, 18:00 IST

Alonso has done it all in F1
Alonso has done it all in F1

Fernando Alonso has pretty much done it all in the world of Formula One. The Spaniard turned 37 yesterday and despite losing the pace of yesteryear, he continues to keep the smile that entertained racing fans for well over two decades.

The 37-year-old has had a roller-coaster of a career already and it doesn't look like he's about to let up any time soon even with the problems his current team McLaren seem to be having in their pit-garage. He may seem incredibly level-headed now, but Alonso was anything but during his formative years in F1, and it was perhaps that aggression that won him a double World Championship crown at a time when nobody could out-race the indomitable Michael Schumacher.

Alonso was winning titles much before he stepped foot in the cash-rich world of F1, beating drivers much senior to him in age in karting tournaments around Europe with his father as his mentor and mechanic. After a respectable fourth-place finish in Formula 3000 in a field that consisted of Australian Mark Webber, Alonso got his big break with F1 while testing with Minardi, the same team that gave him his eventual debut in 2001.

So thus began the story of one of Spain's most influential talents ever. On the occasion of his birthday, we look back at the Spaniard's favourite F1 races as revealed to Formula 1 in an interview back in June:

#4 2003 Hungarian GP (Winner: Fernando Alonso)

Alonso won the 2003 Hungarian GP
Alonso won the 2003 Hungarian GP

They say you never forget your first ever win, and for Fernando Alonso, that feeling is no different. After joining Renault in 2002, Alonso showed his class at the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix right from the get-go.

After grabbing pole position, the Spaniard drove an impeccable race all the way to the chequered flag, finishing almost 17 seconds ahead of his closest competitor in Kimi Raikkonen. This marked not only his first ever F1 victory, but also made Alonso the youngest ever driver to win an F1 race. Truly momentous.

The raucous scenes after the race highlighted just how important the win was for Alonso and the entire Renault team and it was clear to all watching that day, that a star was born.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Scuderia Ferrari Renault F1 Fernando Alonso F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 5 Most Memorable Moments From...
RELATED STORY
F1 German GP: Drivers with Most Wins at Hockenheimring
RELATED STORY
Kimi Raikkonen, F1's most polarised driver, proves he's...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 biggest crashes at the British Grand Prix in...
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Vettel Feels New DRS Zone at...
RELATED STORY
Tier-2 F1 World Championship battle is much more intense...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Who will win the Midfield Scrap?
RELATED STORY
F1: Why Fernando Alonso should race in IndyCar - 5...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Drivers who won from the back of the grid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us