Fernando Alonso's personal favourite races in F1 career

Alonso has done it all in F1

Fernando Alonso has pretty much done it all in the world of Formula One. The Spaniard turned 37 yesterday and despite losing the pace of yesteryear, he continues to keep the smile that entertained racing fans for well over two decades.

The 37-year-old has had a roller-coaster of a career already and it doesn't look like he's about to let up any time soon even with the problems his current team McLaren seem to be having in their pit-garage. He may seem incredibly level-headed now, but Alonso was anything but during his formative years in F1, and it was perhaps that aggression that won him a double World Championship crown at a time when nobody could out-race the indomitable Michael Schumacher.

Alonso was winning titles much before he stepped foot in the cash-rich world of F1, beating drivers much senior to him in age in karting tournaments around Europe with his father as his mentor and mechanic. After a respectable fourth-place finish in Formula 3000 in a field that consisted of Australian Mark Webber, Alonso got his big break with F1 while testing with Minardi, the same team that gave him his eventual debut in 2001.

So thus began the story of one of Spain's most influential talents ever. On the occasion of his birthday, we look back at the Spaniard's favourite F1 races as revealed to Formula 1 in an interview back in June:

#4 2003 Hungarian GP (Winner: Fernando Alonso)

Alonso won the 2003 Hungarian GP

They say you never forget your first ever win, and for Fernando Alonso, that feeling is no different. After joining Renault in 2002, Alonso showed his class at the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix right from the get-go.

After grabbing pole position, the Spaniard drove an impeccable race all the way to the chequered flag, finishing almost 17 seconds ahead of his closest competitor in Kimi Raikkonen. This marked not only his first ever F1 victory, but also made Alonso the youngest ever driver to win an F1 race. Truly momentous.

The raucous scenes after the race highlighted just how important the win was for Alonso and the entire Renault team and it was clear to all watching that day, that a star was born.

