F1: Ferrari goes aggressive on tyre choice compared to Mercedes for Singapore GP

Shahid Salman FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 281 // 05 Sep 2018, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Tyres

The F1 tyres available for the Singapore GP are the pink hypersofts, purple ultrasofts, and the yellow softs.

The pink hypersoft tyres are making their appearance for the third time in Formula One, previously used at the Monaco Grand Prix and the Canadain Grand Prix where supersofts and ultrasofts were available along with the hypersofts.

Pirelli has decided to combine the soft and ultrasoft along with the hypers for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix and the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes have a taken a conservative approach for the tyre selection, both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are going for three sets of softs, four sets of ultrasofts, and just six sets of hypersofts.

Ferrari, in contrast, has a very aggressive tyre strategy for Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen with only one set of softs, along with three of ultrasofts and nine of hypersofts.

Racing Point Force India and Haas have chosen to go for nine sets of the hypersofts, while Renault, Toro Rosso, McLaren, and Sauber have chosen eight sets, and Red Bull and Williams seven.

Mercedes is the only team on the grid with just six sets of the softest available tyre for the race. Red Bull, Renault, and Mclaren along with Mercedes have three sets of softs while Ferrari and Toro Rosso have just one set of the hardest tyre for the weekend.

The Marina Bay street circuit at Singapore is poses a challenge for the teams because of the way track temperature increases, with FP1 and FP3 both running in daylight, and qualifying and the race at night. The rear left tyre takes the most stress during the race weekend.