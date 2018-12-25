F1: George Russell explains why he's looking forward to competing with Kubica in 2019

George Russell

George Russell is going to be debuting in the new season, which is set to commence from March 2019. Among the most thrilling young talents out there, George Russell is surely going to draw a lot of fans given his youth and his racing record.

Having won 2017 GP3 series, George Russell, a name to reckon with among the new drivers on the grid, is also a reigning FIA Formula 2 champion, having driven for ART.

Now, all set to debut for Williams, the young Briton is expecting something valuable given the fact that he would be partnering the experienced Robert Kubica of Poland in 2019.

But speaking exclusively of his liking for Kubica, several years his senior, and among the most experienced men on the grid, alongside Raikkonen and Hamilton, George Russell explained why he wants to race alongside the Pole and what it is about Kubica that is exciting him for the partnership.

Speaking exclusively to journalists on the above, here's what was shared:

“I’m excited to be teammates with Robert. I think obviously there is no doubt about his natural talent,” Russell said. “He’s extremely motivated and has huge knowledge about the car on the technical side, and I think obviously it’s no secret of a tough year for Williams in 2018."

That said, Russell's regard for the Polish driver is something that shone off brilliantly when the 20-year-old expressed that, according to him, Kubica is a fantastic bloke off the track, someone who's very knowledgeable and experienced on it.

On similar lines, therefore, one could also say that the pairing of Kimi Raikkonen with Antonio Giovinazzi at Sauber brings to light, what could be a similar alliance.

Isn't it?

Interestingly, while Russell shared that he's always admired Kubica, Sauber-bound Antonio Giovinazzi shared that he's always looked up to Raikkonen as his racing idol and that he is particularly thrilled at having become his teammate.

Does that tell us something about what might possibly be an interesting battle for the midfield: Sauber vs Williams?

Who knows, there are, still three months to go before we get to see live racing again.

