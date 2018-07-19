F1 German GP: 5 most memorable moments

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST

The German GP could see another exciting duel between Hamilton and Vettel

The 2018 German Grand Prix will be held at the Hockenheimring from July 20 - July 22 and with the way the season has shaped up so far, there could be quite a lot of action both at the top and at the middle of the pack.

A resurgent Ferrari has challenged Mercedes in almost every race this season and would be determined to end the Silver Arrows' winning streak at the German Grand Prix. However, Lewis Hamilton would be determined to put the Silverstone incident behind him and get back to winning ways.

The German GP has undergone quite a few changes since its foray into Formula 1. Traditionally, Nurburgring hosted the race, but in 1970, Hockenheimring made its debut in Formula 1. Since then, the lion share of the race weekends were held at Hockenheim. Both the tracks had seen major redesigns and have offered spectacular racing with race victors here going to further to become world champions.

With the uncertainty surrounding the German Grand Prix, 2018 could well be the last time we see the F1 cars moving around the iconic Hockenheimring and the Nurburgring. Let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at the five most memorable moments of the German Grand Prix.

#5 Ferrari's team orders scandal

In the 2010 Grand Prix, Ferrari's controversial team orders, which forced Felipe Massa to slow down and let Fernando Alonso pass him attracted much criticism from both pundits and the fans. Additionally, the team was fined $100,000 dollars for the same.

Ferrari locked starting grid with a great qualifying session that saw the Brazilian and the Spaniard finish third and second respectively. A poor start by Sebastian Vettel allowed Massa to take the lead, who was closely followed by Alonso.

The Brazilian led the race until lap 48 but later surrendered the lead to the Spaniard the very next lap after his race engineer Rob Smedley told Massa "OK, so, Fernando is faster than you. Can you confirm you understood that message?"

This incident joined the list of the controversial team orders issued by Scuderia Ferrari and is quite often seen analogous to the 2002 incident when Barrichello slowed down on the final lap to finish second behind Michael Schumacher.

