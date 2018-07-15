F1, German Grand Prix: Reliving the 4 Wins of Michael Schumacher

Tanya Kumar

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher has triumphed at the German Grand Prix more times than any other driver since the race was included as a part of the Formula One World Championship.

The German Grand Prix has shuffled between two venues, Nürburgring in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, and included a one-off event at AVUS in Berlin. Although the seven-time world champion has raced at the Nürburgring as well as Hockenheimring, the German has triumphed only at German Grands Prix held at the latter.

Formula One would be revisiting Germany after a one-year interval due to disagreement about commercial terms between circuit owners and the F1 management. 2018 would be the 63rd time that the race would be a part of the championship.

While Michael has 91 Formula One wins under his belt, let us relieve the four that came during the German Grand Prix in chronological order:

#1 1995 German Grand Prix

After 3 prior attempts at the German Grand Prix, Schumacher had two podium finishes to show for his efforts. It was in 1995 that Michael became the first German to claim the top step at his home Formula One Grand Prix.

The then Benetton driver started the race on the first row behind Damon Hill, while his teammate, Johnny Herbert, started down in 9th. Damon was able to make an impeccable start, pulling away from the German in the opening lap.

Unfortunately for Hill, his Williams skid into the gravel trap, effectively putting an end to his race due to a collision with the tyre wall. The retirement dropped the lead in Michael’s hands, letting him speed off, away from the rest of the group.

The German’s lead was so significant over second-placed David Coulthard that he managed a two-stop strategy while his immediate rivals implemented a one-stop and still remained in the front.

It was later revealed that a problematic driveshaft in Damon’s Williams had caused the accident which relinquished the lead to Michael. Merely nine drivers finished the race, out of the 24 that had started. Benetton was the only team that managed to get both their drivers to reach the chequered flag.