F1 German Grand Prix: The top drivers play it safe with tyre choices, Boldest Tyre call by Renault.

Shahid Salman FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 992 // 11 Jul 2018, 12:57 IST

Purple Ultra's and Red Softs for German Grand Prix

The Formula 1 circus heads to Hockenheimring for the Round 11 of the 2018 championship, the German Grand Prix. The choice of tyres offered by the official F1 tyre supplier Pirelli is the medium compound, soft compound, and ultrasoft tyres.

The Championship leaders Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, as well as his rival Lewis Hamilton, have both opted for seven sets of the ultras, four softs and two sets of the mediums. Red Bull's Max Verstappen has gone for the same tyre choice as Vettel and Hamilton.

Meanwhile their respective teammates, Daniel Ricciardo has taken eight ultras, three softs, two mediums while Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen have taken seven, five and one.

The boldest choice of tyres goes to Renault with 10 sets of the purple sidewall Ultra'swith Carlos Sainz taking one soft and two mediums while Nico Hulkenberg has two and one respectively.

The German GP returns to F1 Calendar after a gap of one year, last time around in 2016 it was Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton who took victory ahead of both the Red Bulls while the current championship leader and Raikkonen only managed to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

The teams will be looking to make a classic one-stop pit strategy, most top teams would go for the Ultra's for start of the race and switch to the softs, which should ideally last till the chequered flag is out.