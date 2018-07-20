German GP: 3 reasons why its Sebastian Vettel’s best chance for an F1 win at Hockenheim

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 96 // 20 Jul 2018, 18:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AUTO-F1-PRIX-GER-PRACTICE

Sebastian Vettel has touched down in his homeland and would be looking forward to getting his hands on the winner’s trophy, in order to extend his championship lead over rival, Lewis Hamilton. The German has triumphed at the Nürburgring once before in 2013 and would have his sights on scoring his maiden win at Hockenheimring in front of the local crowd.

The 31-year-old has four world titles to his name which he earned in the span of four consecutive years from 2010-2013. However, he was only successful at his home Grand Prix in 2013. He came close to claiming the top step in a couple of other races, but faltered before he could taste victory.

Over the past few years, the future of a Formula One race in Germany has been in jeopardy, with the country not featuring on the calendar in 2015 and 2017. However, having a local hero in contention for the race victory would give the crowd something to cheer about.

Vettel is coming off the back of a British Grand Prix win and he would be hoping to emulate his performance and take his confidence into the next round in Germany. Here is a list of reasons why 2018 might be the best chance for Sebastian Vettel to win at Hockenheimring:

#3 A competitive car

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Practice

Ferrari has shown that the SF71H is capable of holding its own as well as taking the fight to the rivals. After ten races, the Prancing Horse have acquired the most wins in the 2018 season and would be looking to extend that lead.

Ever since the new regulation chances were brought about in 2014, Mercedes have seemed to have a stronghold over the Hockenheimring circuit. However, if Silverstone was any indication, Ferrari have started the season with the mindset to challenge for the win at each circuit, especially where Mercedes have been winning for the past few years straight.

This might be the best opportunity for Sebastian to claim a win at the German Grand Prix and it would be interesting to see whether he can capitalize on his strengths.

1 / 3 NEXT