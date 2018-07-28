F1, Hungarian GP 2018: Race predictions and things we learnt from Qualifying

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying

The 12th round of the 2018 F1 championship has begun with rain showers ensuring thorough excitement during Saturday’s qualifying session. The teams had to quickly decide which tyres to switch to because of the wet conditions.

Red Bull Racing chose to send Daniel Ricciardo out on softs, almost costing him a place in Q2, before the Australian finally managed to climb up to 12th with only a few seconds remaining on the board. Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he only managed to be placed 12th on the grid, having failed to qualify for the last session.

While everyone else chose the purple ultrasoft tyres as their pick, only Sebastian Vettel went out in Q2 with his Ferrari wearing intermediates, helping him jump to the top of the table. The decision proved advantageous, as he got the first go with the others dashing back to the pits for a tyre change.

The big news of the weekend was Sahara Force India being placed in administration, but they would be allowed to compete in the Hungarian Grand Prix as per normal. With their future under uncertainty, the entire team would be hoping to focus on the race. It is especially important with news coming out about Sergio Perez and their engine suppliers Mercedes having a hand in the Silverstone based team’s predicament.

Despite a last minute £30m cash injection from @rich_energy the court has today put @ForceIndiaF1 into administration. A tragic and avoidable outcome orchestrated by @MercedesAMGF1 @SChecoPerez , Julian Jakobi and BWT. Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/2E9N9WPmKy — Rich Energy (@rich_energy) July 27, 2018

Qualifying was mostly about strategy and tyre choices, but the race might be a completely different ball game. With the championship heating up quite nicely, and only 17 points separating the top two contenders, a victory for either would prove vital. Let’s have a look at our race predictions and talking points from the Saturday session:-

#5 Elation for Sainz

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Practice

Carlos Sainz claimed the fifth place on the grid by driving his car with maturity way beyond his years. He would be hoping to capitalize on his starting position. While his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, got stuck way back in 13th, the Spanish driver ensured Renault has a reason to rejoice.

The drenched conditions were in favour of Sainz, who drove his car to the limit in order to gain track position for the race. With overtaking proving a tough task with wider cars and tyre management of utmost importance in the predicted warm conditions, the 23-year-old would be aided by a better starting place.

