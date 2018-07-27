F1 Hungarian GP: 5 best Lewis Hamilton wins

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 27 Jul 2018, 01:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hamilton has reveled at the Hungaroring

The grueling Formula One calendar shifts its attention this weekend to a venue that racing fans are very well-versed with. The stage is set for another drama-filled encounter at a track which is known for providing just that over the years.

This weekend's action will be played out at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary with the World Championship battle, without a doubt, being the major highlight. Lewis Hamilton's sensational victory at the German Grand Prix last week opened up a gap, if you could call it one, to 17 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel who crashed out of his home race after an uncharacteristic error on the tricky Hockenheim surface. But the German would be well aware that a win this weekend could alter the scenario in a huge way, especially if Hamilton doesn't drive a satisfactory race.

However, if history is anything to go by, a poor race at the Hungaroring is quite a rarity for the Brit, who has the most number of wins at the circuit with five. Regardless of how his season is progressing, Hamilton somehow comes to life in Hungary and shows us just what he's capable of. With his incredible Hungaroring record in mind, we wanted to list out those five wins in order to show the true class of the Mercedes driver, especially at this historic circuit:

#5 2016 Hungarian GP

Hamilton won with Rosberg in second place

The 2016 F1 season followed a pattern similar to the previous year. It was a two-way battle for the World Championship with both Mercedes' in the running. Nico Rosberg came into the race with a slender one-point lead over his teammate but by the end of the race, found himself behind Lewis Hamilton, both in the race results, as well as in the Championship.

Rosberg had a stunning qualifying run and ended Q3 with a pole-worthy time that narrowly beat that of his partner and direct rival. However, Rosberg couldn't take the pace of qualifying into the final race and Hamilton managed to edge out the German by just short of two second s. The sheer dominance of the two Mercedes drivers was highlighted by the massive gap to Daniel Ricciardo in third place who was 27 seconds behind.

1 / 5 NEXT