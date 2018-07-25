Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Hungarian GP: Top 5 races of all time

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
144   //    25 Jul 2018, 02:04 IST

The Hungarian GP has had it all

After a dramatic German Grand Prix that ended with a controversial yet memorable Lewis Hamilton victory from 14th on the starting grid, the never-ending Formula One calendar shifts its attention to a venue steeped in modern day history and notorious for right and wrong reasons.

The venue of this weekend's race is the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian Grand Prix is no stranger to F1 fans around the globe and has been around since 1986, making it third on the all-time list of continuous presence in the sport, behind only Monza and Monaco.

This year's Hungarian GP should be just as interesting as past ones with Lewis Hamilton now leading the World Championship race ahead of his German counterpart Sebastian Vettel.

Both the competitors have tasted success at the Hungaroring but Hamilton boasts a record that nobody can claim to beat. With five race victories, the Briton holds the most wins at the track ahead of the likes of Michael Schumacher (four), Ayrton Senna (three) and Sebastian Vettel (two).

But if this season is anything to go by, we can expect the unexpected at a circuit which is known for just that. Keeping that in mind, here are the 5 best races to have ever taken place at the Hungarian GP:

#5 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix (Winner-Sebastian Vettel)

Vettel won the race in surprising fashion

The 2015 Hungarian GP was contested in the unfortunate backdrop of the death of former driver Jules Bianchi making it an emotional day for all involved in the sport.

This season had also been a Mercedes-only showdown between teammates Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

The pair were a lot faster than the rest of the pack and it seemed as though another Mercedes victory was on the cards at the Hungaroring following Hamilton's pole finish in qualifying.

But it all fell apart for the Silver Arrows from the get-go. Ferrari duo Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen quickly asserted themselves over their competitors after a brilliant start and took advantage of faulty beginnings from Hamilton and Rosberg.

Though Raikkonen crashed out before he could finish the race, Vettel went all the way and grabbed a famous win.

What made this race even more compelling was the fact that Red Bull duo Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo came second and third respectively, with Toro-Rosso teenager Max Verstappen finishing fourth, making it Red Bull Junior Team graduates in the first four positions.

