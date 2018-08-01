F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Ratings

Moments after Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix

Last weekend was the final race before all drivers and team staff take their summer breaks for the next three weeks.

In case you need reminding it was Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who won the Hungarian Grand Prix in beautiful Budapest ahead of his championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton's fifth race win of the season now puts him 24 points ahead of the German and now the favourite to win this year's driver's championship come November.

But there are still plenty of races to go in the 2018 calendar.

In the meantime however, let's review all 20 driver's performances from this year's race in the Hungaroring.

Here are Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

#10 Williams

Sergey Sirotkin - 16th

Sergey Sirotkin started the race 2nd from last while his teammate Lance Stroll began from the pits.

As from what we have seen from most of the 12 races in 2018, Sirotkin has had many quiet races.

From hanging around at the back of the grid to facing a number of DNFs, the Russian might be over the moon to be having a summer break to help forget the first half of a dreadful campaign.

Driver's rating: 2/10

Lance Stroll - 17th

Lance Stroll's future at Williams could come at an end later this year if the rumours are true of his billionaire father planning to buy Sahara Force India.

This has come after Force India announced last Friday that they had gone into administration.

And with this latest development Stroll could be a future racer at the pink panther team.

It can't get any worst for the Canadian as there seems to be no progress for him at Williams.

Driver's rating: 2/10

