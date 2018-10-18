F1: Is Ferrari ready to use termination clause on Sebastian Vettel after 2019?

Waleed Shamsi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 180 // 18 Oct 2018, 16:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel's future at Ferrari could be on the line after 2019

Sebastian Vettel better known as Baby Schumacher is one the top quality drivers formula one could offer. He and his heroic moments behind wheels are unforgettable.

He is a four-time Formula One Driver's Champion with Red Bull. After Alonso's exit from Ferrari, Vettel joined the Reds for 2015 season. Initially signing a three-year deal later extending it till 2020.

Unfortunately, Vettel could not clinch any title since joining Ferrari. Even in the ongoing season, Vettel has almost slipped the title from his hands again from a very decent position. Luigi Perna from Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said

Vettel’s title hopes are in tatters despite having a match for Mercedes‘ car this year, the German is losing support and increasingly 'isolated' at Maranello.

Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene said to Perna in an interview at Festival Dello Sport event in Italy that:

I am sure that sooner or later he will bring the title back here.

On which Perna claimed that if Vettel fails to win in 2019 with the best car, termination clauses in his contract could lead to his exit before the 2020 season.

Formula One's former boss Flavio Briatore is keeping a close eye on Vettel's situation. In an interview he said

Vettel is not winning the championship, he’s winning races and it doesn’t work like that. If you lose out in three or four opportunities like that, it’s 25 points thrown away every time and it’s becoming very difficult after that mentally. I believe the stress you have as a driver is enormous and if you’re in the position to handle the stress and do the job and not go out [retire from races], you’re winning. Because when you go out, it’s the worst possible scenario – we know that.

Vettel has already missed a lot of chances to win this year's title and it looks like the strategy, in the end, went in favor of Hamilton and paved a way for him to win this year's title again. Is the axe really hanging over Vettel's neck? Let's wait and see