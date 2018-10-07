F1 Japanese GP Driver Ratings: Ricciardo shows Renault what to expect

Hamilton and Mercedes edge closer to the driver's and constructors' championship

Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix while his championship rival Sebastian Vettel could only finish in 6th place.

The result means Vettel now trails Hamilton by 67 points with just four races remaining.

A 5th world championship is just around the corner for the Briton.

Throughout most of the race, Hamilton looked pretty comfortable leading out at the front while his teammate Valtteri Bottas was defending from behind in 2nd.

Mercedes also has a bigger lead in the constructors with a gap of 78 points.

It was not an exciting race by any means but there were one or two performances that caught our eye when writing up this week's driver ratings.

So here is our driver ratings for the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix...

#10 Williams

Not a good week for Williams

Sergey Sirotkin - 16th

It was a typical weekend for the Williams team as both drivers finished in the bottom two and was, as expected, lapped.

Sergey Sirotkin's future in Formula One is in big doubt and he knows deep down performances like this will not win him a seat for next year.

At the same time, Williams cannot provide a competitive car as 2018 has shown to us.

Driver's rating: 2/10

Lance Stroll - 17th

Another race is done and dusted for Lance Stroll which can also mean a step closer to wearing the pink strip of Force India.

There is still no news on when the Canadian is expected to take over from Esteban Ocon.

But just like Sirotkin's car situation, Stroll cannot provide anything in such a poor racing car.

Driver's rating: 2/10

