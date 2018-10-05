F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live stream details, Start time, TV Schedule, Weather Forecast and Track info, Suzuka.

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Practice

The F1 circus heads to the Japanese Grand Prix at the legendary Suzuka Circuit. Lewis Hamilton leads the World Championship by 50 points over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton is on the verge of winning his fifth Driver's World Championship unless the German can pull off something special in the remainder of the five races.

Hamilton and Vettel both have won the Japanese GP four times and they both will be aiming for the fifth win this weekend at the drivers favorite Suzuka circuit.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix Weekend?

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

It will commence at local time 2.10pm ( 10.40am India Standard Time (IST)).

Before that, free practice one FP1 is on Friday, October 5 at (8.30am IST) with free practice two FP2 scheduled at (10.30am IST).

Free Practice three FP3 is on Saturday, October 5 at ( 8.30am IST) and the battle for pole position follows with qualifying for the Japanese GP at (11.30am IST).

What TV channel is the Japanese Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2 in India, ABC, Sky Sports in the UK.

The LIVE stream of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix will be available on www.hotstar.com, Channel 4 in the UK.

On Friday, FP1 will be on air from 8.30 am and practice two from 10.30am.

Practice three will be live from 8.30am on Saturday and F1 Qualifying for Japanese GP from 11.30 am.

The start times for the Japanese Grand Prix in the UK (Britsh Summer Time) as follows:

Practice 1: Friday, October 5, 10.00am local time (02.00am BST)

Practice 2: Friday, October 5, 2.00pm local time (06.00am BST)

Practice 3: Saturday, October 6, 12.00pm local time (04.00am BST)

Qualifying: Saturday, October 6, 3.00pm local time (07.00am BST)

Japanese GP Race: Sunday, October 7, 2.10om local time (06.10am BST)

What circuit is the Japanese Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Japanese GP is held at the Suzuka Circuit, Japan.

The total race distance is 307.471 km with a total of 53 Laps, each lap being 5.807 Km.

Tyre choice/availability for the Japanese Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli is getting the super softs, medium, and the soft tyres for the Japanese Grand Prix 2018 at Suzuka, Japan. Wet Weather and Intermediate tyres will be available in case of rain.

Weather Forecast, Suzuka circuit, Japan.

According to accuweather.com

The weather forecast says it is going to be a wet Japanese Practice and Qualifying session whereas the sun will be out for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, October 7 with a temperature predicted to be 19-27C degree. The Typhoon Kong-Rey is expected to bring heavy showers around the Suzuka Circuit.

