Typhoon Kong-Rey could skip the Japanese Grand Prix this Year?

Accuweather reports the deadly typhoon hitting Japan. According to the reports, the typhoon Kong-rey is of a Category 2 major hurricane and will remain a dangerous tropical cyclone in the coming days with winds blowing over 160 km/h. (For the details of the typhoon please click links).

Suzuka is towards the south so is least expected to be directly affected by the typhoon but storms and heavy rainfall is being predicted around the area.

In the past, there have been some races at Suzuka which were heavily drenched in rain and storms. In 1976, the first ever Japanese Grand Prix was heavily drenched in the rain which was a decider battle between Mclaren's James Hunt and Ferrari's Niki Lauda.

In 2014 Jules Bianchi, who was Marrusia's driver, died due to the heavy crash suffered at Suzuka due to the Typhoon Phanfone. He fought with his injuries for 9 months.

The first free practice session of the weekend, on Friday, starts at 10:00 am local time when, according to forecasts, it may be raining, while Saturday rain is predicted with more certainty and is expected to last from early morning until mid day.

The race day (Sunday) is being foretasted as cloudy with low light and they may be rain with strong winds. In such deadly weather Japanese Grand Prix is to be taken place. Formula One reporter Tobi Gruner tweeted that Mclaren is still waiting for the engine oil as it is delayed due to the typhoon hit.

Renault & McLaren still waiting for engine oil (Castrol). Shipping had been delayed by the typhoon. Now it seems to be stuck in customs at Tokyo. No running on Friday if it doesn't arrive in time. Red Bull not affected as they are using Exxon/Mobil.#AMuS #JapaneseGP #Suzuka #F1 — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) October 4, 2018

After this tweet, there are many questions that arises are like will the teams get ready for the race in these conditions? Will the drivers be willing to drive under such conditions? Will the crowd make it to the Stands Or simply, Will the Suzuka Grand Prix 2018 take place?