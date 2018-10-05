×
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for qualifying

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    05 Oct 2018, 14:16 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Practice
Lewis Hamilton could clinch the pole in tomorrow's qualifying

With a dominating performance by Mercedes at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia, Lewis Hamilton has cemented his place at the top of the drivers' championship. The Briton leads Sebastian Vettel by 50 points, leaving a herculean task for the German to close the gap to the champion.

The Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit looks no different as the Briton was fastest in both the qualifying sessions, putting in him pole position to win the race. Moreover, Mercedes dominated this race in the past and are on the hunt for a fifth successive victory at the Suzuka Circuit.

From both the practice sessions, it is clear that Ferrari cars are slower than their Mercedes counterparts, and need a bit of luck to edge the Silver Arrows in qualifying and during the race. The same assessment could be made with the Red Bulls as well.

Without any further ado, let us look at the five possibilities that could play out in tomorrow's qualifying session.

#5 Romain Grosjean makes it to Q3

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Practice
Grosjean showed decent pace in practice

Romain Grosjean showed decent pace at the Russian Grand Prix but could not finish in the points, unlike his teammate. The Frenchman had a decent qualifying session then and made it to Q3.

With the way the practice sessions have played out, Grosjean seems to have brought the form seen in Russia to the Suzuka Circuit. The Frenchman, driving for the Haas, put in some quick laps in both the practice sessions, finishing eight in both FP1 and FP2.

If he manages to bring the same pace to qualifying, him securing a spot in Q3 wouldn't be a surprise. His teammate, Kevin Magnussen, however, could end his day after failing to get through Q2.

1 / 5 NEXT
Kredy
ANALYST
