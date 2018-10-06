F1 Japanese Grand Prix: 5 Talking points from qualifying

Mercedes locked the front row of the grid

After a strong Mercedes show at the Russian Grand Prix, Formula One is at the Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix on 7 October 2018. Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel by 50 points, virtually placing his one hand on the title.

The qualifying session has completed and has given us a host of surprises, which could severely impact the championship battle. Ferrari struggled in Q3, while Renault and Sauber endured lacklustre qualifying as well.

With the way the session has played out, it is very likely that the Silver Arrows are headed for their fifth consecutive win at the Suzuka Circuit, and in this article, let us look closer and understand what transpired during the qualifying session.

#5 Romain Grosjean secures an unexpected P5

Romain Grosjean out-qualified both the Force India machines

Romain Grosjean displayed splendid pace during the qualifying session that secured him the fifth spot in tomorrow's starting grid. the Frenchman's form was just an extension of what he has shown throughout the weekend at all the three practice sessions.

Force India's Esteban Ocon was faster than Grosjean in practice, but a chaotic Q3 swung the odds in the Frenchman's favour, allowing him to secure a memorable P5. Interestingly, this was the second consecutive fifth place for the American team - Kevin Magnussen took P5 at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia.

Magnussen will start the race from the twelfth place, as he couldn't get through Q2.

