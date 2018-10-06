×
F1, Japanese Grand Prix: Race Predictions

Tanya Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    06 Oct 2018, 14:34 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Qualifying

The most awaited Japanese Grand Prix weekend is underway and it has already been full of surprises. The rain has played hide and seek continuously as typhoon Kong-Rey has approached Japan.

The driver and fan favourite Suzuka track has been tricky with the downpour making the circuit slippery and difficult to manoeuvre through. Nico Hülkenberg crashed out in the final practice session and despite the Renault mechanics’ splendid work of sending his car out for qualifying, they had to be content with P16.

Marcus Ericsson too had his moment in the first part of qualifying when he lost control of his Sauber and unfortunately had to sit out for the rest of the session. Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel also hurt their chances due to minor mistakes on the wet tarmac, a reflection of their starting positions of P4 and P9, respectively.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas would fill out the front row on Sunday for Mercedes as Max Verstappen and Kimi Räikkönen start behind them.

The race is looking to be an exciting one, and here is a list of our race predictions for the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix:-

#5 Max Verstappen on the podium

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Qualifying

Max Verstappen qualified third and if anything is a given about the 21-year-old, it is that he would fight tooth and nail for track position. The Dutch driver would be on the lookout for any chances to rain on Mercedes’ opportunity for a one-two finish while defending his position from Kimi Räikkönen behind him.

If the battle between him and those around him remains clean, he remains a top contender for a podium finish come race day. Max has a solo race victory to his name for the season and would be hungry for more before the end of the year.

Tanya Kumar
ANALYST
Avid follower of most sports. F1, Cricket and a pen are among a few things that make me happy; especially when I get an opportunity to blend them together. Latest life philosophy- "Sometimes you just have to lick the stamp and send it.", courtesy favourite driver, Daniel Ricciardo.
