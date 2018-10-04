F1, Japanese Grand Prix Top Stats: Ferrari has to break a 13-year Jinx to keep title hopes alive

Benhur J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 // 04 Oct 2018, 23:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 returns to the iconic Suzuka circuit, and it is going to be a critical one for both driver and constructors' championships

Circuit Details

F1 returns to the iconic Suzuka circuit, and it is going to be a critical one for both driver and constructors' championships, with just five races left in the hectic 2018 calendar.

Here are Some Key facts and figures related with the Japanese Grand Prix

Single Lap distance: 5.807 km

Total laps/distance: 53 laps / 307.471 km

2017 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 27.319 seconds.

2017 winner: Hamilton

Circuit Characteristics

Suzuka boasts of the unique figure 8 layout with an overhead intersection. The circuit layout was not tinkered with since its completion back in 1962. The first half of the track is purely technical, characterized by complicated corners and the second half of the track about speed, comprising a combination of all three slow, medium, and fast corners.

Overhead crossing - unique to Suzuka

Race Records

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen in 2005, when driving McLaren 1:31.540

In the current driver line up, both Hamilton and Vettel have won four times, a piece, in Japan. Other winners in the current line up are Fernando Alonso (2006 and 2008) and Raikkonen (2005).

Mercedes have won the last four Japanese Grands Prix, and Ferrari’s last victory was in 2004 when Michael Schumacher won in this fabled circuit.

Ferrari's last victory at Suzuka

Critical stats

In 29 races happened at Suzuka, the winner came from the front row on 25 occasions, including 14 from pole. The exception being Raikkonen, who was victorious in 2005, winning from 17th on the grid.

Seven of the previous 13 winners started on pole.

The other circuit in Japan to host F1 is Fuji, which hosted four races.

This is kind of home race for Toro Rosso, as the circuit is owned by Honda, their engine supplier.

Race Wins

Hamilton has eight wins this season to Vettel’s five. Daniel Ricciardo has two and Max Verstappen one.

Hamilton has a whopping 50 points lead over Vettel with just five races left. This means Hamilton can secure his fifth title without having to win again.

Away from the top six drivers, the race for seventh place in the drivers' championship is intense with five drivers in contention.

They are Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez - with six points separating them. At least this battle is likely to go till the wire at Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes are 53 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship and also on course to wrap up the title before the final round.

Every driver on the starting grid has scored this season.

Milestones

Hamilton can take his 80th pole on Saturday.

The Russian Grand Prix was Raikkonen’s 200th points finish. Only Schumacher and Alonso have more.

Timings (IST)

Friday First Free Practice: 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM

Friday Second Free Practice: 10:30 AM to 12 PM

Saturday Third Free Practice: 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM

Saturday Qualifying: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Sunday Race: 10:40 AM – 12:40 PM

Weather

Weather at Suzuka has always been fickle. Overcast conditions predicted for Friday and Sunday and showers predicted for Saturday.

Lewis taking on the fickle weather at Suzuka (2017)