F1: Jenson Button's Dream Car Collection

Jenson's garage is an absolute luxury goal

Jenson Button

Jenson Button is a former British Formula 1 driver. In his F1 career which lasted for 18 long years, he managed to win the 2009 FIA Formula One World Championship, driving for Brawn GP team on their sensational F1 debut season. The team later became the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 from the 2010 season.

Jenson made a statement in 2016 that he would bid adieu to the sport by the end of the season but remained with McLaren as a reserve driver and also the ambassador of the same until 2018. Button's last F1 race was when he made his single appearance in the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix replacing Fernando Alonso at McLaren who was driving in the Indy500 race on the same weekend. Button currently races for Japanese Super GT Series for the team Kunimitsu.

Button made his F1 debut in the year 2000 with Williams, in the next year he switched to Benetton which eventually became Renault in 2002 season. In the year 2003 he switched to BAR and in the year 2004, he finished third in the Drivers' World Championship.

BAR was renamed HONDA for 2006 season where he first tasted victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix after 113 race starts. He drove for Honda till 2008 and for the year 2009, Honda went on to become Brawn GP headed by Ross Brawn, where he clinched his maiden and only World Championship title.

He will be remembered for his extraordinary performance in the Canadian GP 2011 with McLaren where he started last on the grid and eventually went to claim the win. From the year 2010-17, he drove with McLaren. Apart from decent F1 career, Button is one of the most flamboyant drivers in F1 with dashing looks and amazing fitness. His choice of cars is a dream list for most car fanatics, the man is fond of luxury in and out and his choice of automobiles is simply made of dreams

# The Classic - Vauxhall Cavalier 2.0L,8V

Like the saying goes " No matter where life takes you, don't forget where you come from" Jenson Button still loves the first car he ever bought, a Vauxhall Cavalier 2.0 L 8 Valve and he said in an interview with Top Gear that he couldn't get the 2.0L16 Valve because he couldn't afford it at that time. He got this car for £2000 Euros which he received as a winning amount from Karting and customized it by putting 17 wheels, Sachs Suspension and speakers in it and it drove too well for him.