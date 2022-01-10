F1 journalist Will Buxton defends Karun Chandhok and FIA on social media

F1 journalist Will Buxton had to rush to the defense of former driver-turned-presenter Karun Chandhok and the FIA on Twitter recently. The reason? The final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the events that immediately preceded it.

Lewis Hamilton was on the cusp of winning an unprecedented eighth world championship in Abu Dhabi. However, a controversial safety car recall by Michael Masi after a late crash helped Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap. Verstappen subsequently won the race and his maiden championship as a result.

It all started when British TV personality Nick Knowles highlighted an old tweet made by another user on December 16 to talk about the FIA's statement with regard to the way the safety car was called in prior to the last lap at the Yas Marina Circuit.

In it, Knowles slammed the FIA for what they called a 'misunderstanding'. He also chose to single out Sky presenter Karun Chandhok for his views on the matter, asking if the Indian was 'happy to be a part of this charade'?

Nick Knowles

And you're happy to be part of this charade

Here's an opportunity to criticise this FIA release saying everyone misunderstood and call it out?

Chandhok did reply on Twitter and the debate continued between the pair on the social media channel site Will Buxton chimed in.

Karun Chandhok



It was a mess & not good for F1. However, even Merc have accepted that the result won't be overturned now. Key is for FIA to learn & not repeat

Knowles wasn't entirely satisfied by Chandhok's replies and that is when Will Buxton dropped his two cents on the matter and defended the FIA by writing the following tweets:

Will Buxton

Hi Nick. Being copied into a lot of replies to your posts so I'll try to add some context. Ultimately there exists a regulation that the SC use is at the discretion of the race director. I imagine this is what the FIA refers to when it mentions a "misunderstanding."

The fact the FIA has initiated an investigation into the manner in which those final laps played out suggests they have questions over how that rule was used. Until the report is made, there's not much more anyone can add. Nor, with the daily abuse and threats, would they wish to

The FIA has launched an internal investigation into the matter. The investigation was put in motion by former FIA president Jean Todt shortly before his retirement. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the aforementioned investigation will be. This is also expected to have an effect on how rules are interpreted and implemented going forward in the sport.

Stefano Domenicalli wants to see F1 return to Africa in the future

Stefano Domenicalli has expressed interest in seeing the sport return to Africa in the future.

Domenicalli made the statement during an interview with F1world, saying:

A return to Africa, both north and south, would be fantastic. The speed with which it could happen will also depend on the situation regarding COVID-19. We must not continue to underestimate the pandemic. However, we may have to adjust the calendar again in 2022.”

The last race that was held on the African continent was back in 1993 in South Africa. The last African driver on the grid was South African Jody Scheckter, who won the world F1 championship with Ferrari back in 1979.

